Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree to Share N. Korean Missile Info Immediately

Singapore, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his U.S. and South Korean counterparts confirmed Saturday their countries' plan to start operating a mechanism for sharing information on missile launches by North Korea immediately.

Hamada met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean National Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup in Singapore to discuss ways to boost the three countries' capabilities of dealing with North Korea's ballistic missile launches.

The mechanism would allow Tokyo, Washington and Seoul to share missile detection and tracking data immediately via the United States. The defense chiefs affirmed that the three countries will launch the mechanism on a basic level within a few months and put it into full operation by the end of this year.

"The mechanism would beef up our capabilities to detect and evaluate the threats of missiles," Hamada told reporters after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the three-day Asia Security Summit, better known as Shangri-La Dialogue, through Sunday.

Information on missile launches obtained by radar systems are immediately shared between Japan and the United States and between the United States and South Korea. But there is not such a system between Japan and South Korea, making them unable to share information immediately.

