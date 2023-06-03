Japan Center Eager to Raise Awareness about Cervical Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Cancer Center has published a report on cervical cancer, aiming to let people know that the cancer can be prevented through vaccination against human papillomavirus, or HPV, which causes the disease, and medical checkups.

The report on the characteristics of and prevention measures for cervical cancer was published on the center's website by Saturday.

In Japan, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer a year, and about 3,000 patients die of the disease annually, according to the report.

Around 1990, cervical cancer mortality was lower in Japan than other developed countries such as the United States, Britain and Canada. But the rate in Japan has since almost leveled off and is now higher than those in other countries, where the mortality fell due to the promotion of vaccination.

The rate of new diagnoses of cervical cancer has been rising in Japan, especially among young people, and is higher than in other countries.

