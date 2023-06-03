1 Dead, 2 Missing after Heavy Rain in Japan's Pacific Coast Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain that hit Pacific coast areas in eastern to western Japan this week has left one person dead and two people missing, with the Japan Meteorological Agency keeping in place its warnings against landslides in affected locations.

As of Saturday morning, six people were injured seriously, and 24 others suffered light injuries, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Meanwhile, 178 houses were destroyed or partly damaged, or inundated.

Firefighters found a man with no vital signs, possibly in his 60s, inside an inundated vehicle in the city of Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Friday night. He was later confirmed dead.

In Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, a man and a woman are believed to have been swept away by the flooding of the Makuni River, and local police and others are continuing to search for them.

The meteorological agency said attention also needs to be paid to swollen rivers in the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central regions and the Tokai region of central Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]