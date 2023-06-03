UNSC Fails to Act against N. Korea's "Satellite" Launch

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council at an emergency meeting Friday failed to take concerted action against North Korea's recent launch of what it claims is a military reconnaissance satellite, such as issuing a statement to denounce the move, due to opposition by China and Russia.

Pyongyang launched the "satellite" using ballistic missile technology Wednesday. The emergency meeting took place at the request of countries including Japan and the United States.

Any launch by North Korea using ballistic missile technology is in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions against the reclusive nation.

At the meeting, Security Council members other than China and Russia condemned or expressed concerns over the latest launch.

U.S. diplomat Robert Wood said that his country denounces the launch in the strongest terms, urging China and Russia to join the condemnation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]