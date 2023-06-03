Japan Defense Chief Tells China Minister of Security Concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in person for the first time Saturday, said that there are a lot of concerns on the security front.

Hamada specifically cited China's increasing military activities in the East China Sea, including around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands.

Such security concerns are making it necessary for defense authorities of Japan and China to hold discussions, he added. The Hamada-Li meeting took place in Singapore on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, better known as Shangri-La Dialogue, in the Southeast Asian nation.

Hamada expressed grave concern over China and Russia continuing joint military activities around Japan, while reiterating the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In response, Li said he hopes that Japan will try to understand China's stance to prevent a friction and clash from happening, noting that the issue of the Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, is not everything in the China-Japan relationship. The islands are claimed by China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]