Dialogue with China "Indispensable": Japan Defense Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday underlined the importance of having dialogue with China, which is boosting its military activities.

"In addition to efforts to discourage (China) from unilaterally changing the status quo by force and coercion, it's indispensable to make efforts to promote the establishment of trust (with China) through dialogue," he said in a speech at the three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which kicked off on Friday in Singapore.

Denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Hamada said that tolerating the aggression "will send a wrong message that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force elsewhere in the world will also be condoned."

Regarding Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities, the minister said that such efforts are made under the country's exclusively defense-oriented policy and that Japan is not aiming to possess defense power that threatens other countries.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]