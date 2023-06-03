1 Dead, 5 Missing after Heavy Rain in Japan's Pacific Coast Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain that hit Pacific coast areas in eastern to western Japan this week has left one person dead and five people missing, with the Japan Meteorological Agency keeping in place its warnings against landslides and swollen rivers in affected locations.

As of Saturday afternoon, six people were confirmed to have been injured seriously, and 29 others suffered light injuries, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Meanwhile, a total of 232 houses were destroyed or partly damaged, or inundated.

Firefighters found a man with no vital signs inside an inundated vehicle in the city of Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Friday night. The man, a 61-year-old company worker, was later confirmed dead.

In Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, a man and a woman are believed to have been swept away by the flooding of the Makuni River, and local police and others continued to search for them.

A man, 74, living near a flooded river in the city of Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, went missing. In the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu, contact was lost with a man in his 30s living in a house destroyed by a landslide.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]