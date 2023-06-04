LDP's Motegi Gearing Up for General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party executive Toshimitsu Motegi has sounded ready to step up preparations for the next general election in the country.

The current members of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, "will reach the halfway point of their (four-year) term this autumn, so there is no doubt that we are already in a battlefield," Motegi, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in a speech at a meeting held in the city of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, by the LDP's Kumamoto prefectural chapter on Saturday.

"The timing of the next general election is of interest to me, but it's also a difficult issue," he added. "The LDP must be the most reform-minded party, and showing this will lead the party to win support from the public," Motegi said.

Some Lower House members of the LDP are bracing for the possibility of the chamber being dissolved at the end of the current regular Diet session or this autumn for a general election.

On financial resources for bold measures envisioned by the government for shoring up the country's low birthrate, Motegi said, "We will study (the matter) in the process of compiling the (government's fiscal 2024) budget, aiming to draw a conclusion by the end of this year."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]