Emperor Makes 1st Visit to 2011 Disaster Areas since Enthronement

Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref., June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited the city of Rikuzentakata and other places in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Iwate on Saturday, setting foot in areas devastated by the March 2011 disaster for the first time since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019.

Around 11 a.m., (2 a.m. GMT), the couple flew to Iwate Hanamaki Airport for a two-day trip to Iwate, one of the three prefectures hit hardest by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, for participation in events including the 73rd national tree-planting festival.

In the afternoon, the Emperor and the Empress moved to Rikuzentakata after dropping by the city of Kamaishi. Both cities were severely damaged by the tsunami.

At a memorial facility at Takatamatsubara Memorial Park for Tsunami Disaster in Rikuzentakata, the Imperial couple offered flowers including white lilies to the disaster victims and bowed deeply.

At the park, the couple also viewed a monument of "kiseki no ipponmatsu," or the miracle lone pine tree, which survived the tsunami while all other pine trees along the coast were swept away. They listened to an explanation by Rikuzentakata Mayor Taku Sasaki about the tree.

