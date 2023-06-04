Japan Aiming to Be at Core of Global Supply Chains for Key Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to say in a key economic policy platform that the country aims to be at the core of global supply chains for strategically important goods such as next-generation semiconductors by ramping up investment in the areas, it was learned Saturday.

The goal is included in a draft of the government's annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines. The government aims to adopt this year's guidelines in mid-June after coordination with the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition.

On fiscal reconstruction, the government will maintain its target of turning around the combined primary budget balance at the state and local governments in fiscal 2025 although the target year will not be written into the guidelines for the second straight year.

The U.S.-China rivalry and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are making it increasingly necessary to rebuild supply chains among like-minded countries.

The leaders of the Group of Seven major countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--said in a joint statement adopted at their meeting in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, last month that they will work on strengthening the supply chains for mineral resources and semiconductors as a key challenge on the security front.

