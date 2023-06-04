Princess Yuriko, Oldest in Japan's Imperial Family, Turns 100

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Princess Yuriko, the oldest living member of the Japanese Imperial Family, turned 100 on Sunday, wishing for people's happiness.

"Today, I was able to reach the milestone of 100 years old, over 80 years after joining the Imperial Family at the age of 18," the princess, great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, said in a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency. "I would like to continue spending my days while praying for people's happiness," she said.

According to the agency, the princess is the second to mark the centennial birthday among Imperial Family members born in and after the Meiji era (1868-1912), following her late husband Prince Mikasa, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 100.

Recently, Princess Yuriko is leading a healthy life at her home in the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward. She was hospitalized for two weeks in July last year due to infection with the novel coronavirus.

For her health, the princess does exercise for about 15 minutes every morning. When the weather is good, she spends time in the garden at the estate to enjoy the sun and stroll around the Akasaka Estate in a wheelchair. Her daily routine also includes reading several newspapers and magazines. She also enjoys watching news and other programs and baseball games on television.

