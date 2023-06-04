Japan, S. Korea Agree to Speed Up Talks after Radar Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, agreed Sunday to accelerate talks between the two nations' defense authorities to prevent any repeat of incidents such as one involving a South Korean warship directing its radar at a Japanese ship in 2018.

They denounced North Korea's launch Wednesday of what it claims is a military reconnaissance satellite, believed to be using ballistic missile technology, while reaffirming their intention to strengthen defense cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States.

"We discussed a full range of issues, including the radar incident," Hamada told reporters after the meeting, adding, "Japan intends to continue communicating with South Korea." But Hamada stopped short of touching on details of his talks with Lee.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, Lee told reporters that he and Hamada agreed to place weight on hammering out measures to prevent a repetition of the radar and other incidents. He also said that Seoul and Tokyo will start with working-level talks to resolve the issues.

This was the first meeting between the defense ministers of Japan and South Korea in about three and a half years.

