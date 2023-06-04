Japan's Hamada Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Sunday the country will continue providing support to Ukraine, condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a violation of international law.

He made the pledge at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Singapore.

"We will work with the international community to support (Ukraine) with a strong sense of crisis that Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow," Hamada said.

Reznikov said that assistance from Japan has been of help to Ukraine.

This was the first meeting between Hamada and Reznikov.

