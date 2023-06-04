Tokyo Police to Arrest Ex-Lawmaker GaaSyy Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police plan to arrest former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy on Sunday on suspicion of repeatedly intimidating celebrities in YouTube videos, informed sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department will arrest 51-year-old GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, after he returns from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to the sources familiar with police investigations on the matter.

GaaSyy, a former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, faces charges including violation of the law against violence.

The police placed GaaSyy on an international wanted list through Interpol in April. As his passport was revoked in April, GaaSyy is believed to have been staying in the UAE illegally.

According to the MPD, GaaSyy allegedly threatened three individuals and their family members in YouTube videos he uploaded between around February and August 2022. He is also suspected of obstructing the business of one of the three by telling the person to quit the business.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]