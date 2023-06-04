Issue Found with Bank Accounts for Receiving Public Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital minister Taro Kono said Sunday that there have been cases of bank accounts linked to My Number personal identification numbers for receiving public benefits being registered for payments to family members, not to the holders of the accounts.

Kono revealed this in a television program. The cases are expected to include those in which parents registered their bank accounts for public benefit payments to their children.

The government is asking people to register their own bank accounts for receiving public benefits.

"If possible, it would be desirable for people to create bank accounts under the names of their children and register them for the children's receipt of public benefits," Kono said. Payments will not be made in case bank accounts of people other than the recipients are registered, he added.

The Digital Agency has warned on its website that it is not possible to register parents' bank accounts as accounts for their children to receive public benefits.

