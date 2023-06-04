Death Toll from Heavy Rain in Japan Rises to 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Two more people have been confirmed dead after the torrential rain from Typhoon Mawar and a seasonal rain front that hit Japan recently, bringing the death toll in the disaster to three.

The body of a man believed to be in his 70s was found near the coast in the city of Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Sunday morning, according to the police department of the prefecture. A 74-year-old man living near a flooded river in the Shizuoka city of Iwata, next to Fukuroi, had been unaccounted for.

In the city of Hamamatsu, also Shizuoka, a body was discovered from a house that collapsed due to a landslide. Contact had been lost with a male resident of the house in his 30s.

Two people in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, and one person in the city of Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, are believed to have been swept away by rivers and are still unaccounted for. Police officers, firefighters and others are continuing their search for the missing people.

