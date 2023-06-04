Japan Imperial Couple Attend Tree-Planting Festival in Iwate

Newsfrom Japan

Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended on Sunday afternoon the 73rd annual national tree-planting festival, held in the northeastern Japan city of Rikuzentakata, one of many municipalities hit hard by the March 2011 disaster.

At a ceremony in the festival, the Emperor paid tribute to the victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck on March 11, 2011, and said, "I deeply respect the tireless efforts by local people to promote postdisaster reconstruction as well as the contributions by people related to the tree-planting festival."

The festival took place at Takatamatsubara Memorial Park for Tsunami Disaster in the Iwate Prefecture city.

The couple took part in the annual event in person for the first time in four years, after being unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tree-planting festival is one of the major regional events attended by the Emperor and the Empress.

Iwate hosted the festival for the second time. Emperor Naruhito noted that he climbed Mount Iwate in the prefecture from "Iwate-ken Kenmin no Mori," a nature-based facility, when he was a student. The facility was used as the venue for the first tree-planting festival in Iwate, held in 1974.

