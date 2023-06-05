Tokyo Police Arrest Ex-Lawmaker GaaSyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy on Sunday on suspicion of repeatedly intimidating celebrities in YouTube videos.

GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, faces charges including violation of the law against violence. The Metropolitan Police Department stopped short of saying whether GaaSyy has admitted to the allegations against him.

The MPD arrested GaaSyy upon his return from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he had been staying. He arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo aboard a direct flight from the UAE shortly after 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT).

In late May, Japanese authorities including the MPD sent several investigators to the UAE to ask local authorities for his early extradition.

Japanese police placed GaaSyy, a former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on an international wanted list through Interpol in April. As his passport was revoked the same month, GaaSyy was believed to have been staying in the UAE illegally.

