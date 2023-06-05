Protest Held in Front of China Embassy in Tokyo on Tiananmen Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--A protest rally was held in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo's Minato Ward on the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square incident.

At the rally on Sunday, participants held up a banner urging people not to forget the crackdown on prodemocracy protesters at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, while calling to bring democracy to China.

Zhou Fengsuo, a former student leader during the 1989 protests, who visited Japan for the first time from the United States to join the rally, said that China is trying to exert global influence through its state-of-the-art technologies.

He warned that the Chinese government is posing a threat not only to Chinese people but also to others in the world.

Rally participants and others posted in the embassy's mailbox a written request urging Beijing to stop its suppression on those opposing the current administration.

