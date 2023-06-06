Fukushima Pref. Develops AI-Based Early Beef Evaluation System

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan has developed an artificial intelligence-based system for evaluating beef quality while cattle are being raised.

Usually, the quality of beef is evaluated based on the fat layer and meat color after the cattle are slaughtered.

Early and accurate assessments are expected to help determine the timing of beef shipments and reduce costs.

“We hope to boost the competitiveness of our beef products, which declined after the (March 2011) disaster” of a massive earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear accident, said Meguru Hara of the Fukushima Agricultural Technology Center’s livestock research institute.

Beef products are graded based on the amount and quality of meat per animal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]