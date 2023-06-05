Stone Coffin Opened at Yoshinogari Site in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Saga prefectural government Monday opened a sarcophagus tomb unearthed at the Yoshinogari archaeological site in southwestern Japan to launch a study into its contents.

Excavated at the enormous ruins of a moat-enclosed settlement in Saga Prefecture, the stone coffin is believed to have been built around the second to third centuries during the late Yayoi period, when the Yamatai country existed.

The coffin is around 2.3 meters long, bigger than other graves found at the site.

On Monday, the Saga government opened the coffin, which has four stone lids.

The prefectural government believes that an individual in power was laid to rest, as the coffin was excavated from the top of a hill and the coffin lids were found with x marks etched on the surface.

