2 Dead, 3 in Cardiac Arrest after Recent Heavy Rain in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain caused by a strong typhoon and a seasonal rain front late last week left two people dead and three others in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest across Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The torrential rain also left three other people missing and 41 others injured, while many houses suffered flooding and landslides, Matsuno told a press conference.

The government is conducting rescue, relief and reconstruction efforts in close cooperation with relevant organizations, the top government spokesman said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]