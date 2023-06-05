Komeito Chief Warns Against Early Lower House Breakup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday warned against a possible early dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for a general election.

"An election creates a political vacuum of one month or more," Yamaguchi said in a speech and question-and-answer session at the Diet. "The people may not necessarily welcome it."

It is "natural" for some people to think that it is good for a general election to be held when the current term of Lower House members expires, Yamaguchi added.

"I've been consulted by (former prime ministers) when they actually decided to dissolve the Lower House," Yamaguchi noted. "I believe there will be no Lower House dissolution without advance notice."

Yamaguchi reiterated the need to maintain the LDP-Komeito coalition at a time when the two parties are at odds over their election cooperation.

