Mizuho Bank to Launch Metaverse Payment Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank will launch a payment service for the metaverse virtual world in fiscal 2023, which ends next April, Makoto Umemiya, deputy president of the bank's parent, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., said in an interview.

Mizuho will become the first Japanese bank to offer a payment service for the metaverse, where payments are usually made by cryptocurrency or credit card, according to Umemiya.

The bank plans to provide the Metaverse Coin payment system to game companies and other businesses to enable individual customers to shop in their Metaverse services.

The new system will use the platform of Mizuho's J-Coin Pay smartphone payment service, allowing retailers in the metaverse to receive the payment immediately.

The Metaverse Coin system is expected to be used as a stable payment method because it is linked to a bank account.

