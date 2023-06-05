Japan Aims to Raise Share of Female Corporate Execs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it aims to raise the proportion of female executives at all companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section to 30 pct by 2030.

The share of female executives exceeded 30 pct at only 2.2 pct of the 1,835 companies listed on the Prime section as of July 2022, while 18.7 pct had no female executives.

Japan is lagging far behind internationally at a time when other countries are making steady progress on increasing the share of female executives, the government said.

The government said it plans to ask Prime section-listed companies to have at least one female executive by around 2025, before increasing the share to 30 pct in 2030, and to compile an action plan for achieving the goals.

Those goals will be formally adopted in mid-June as part of a package of measures aimed at promoting gender equality.

