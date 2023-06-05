Russian Pacific Fleet Starts Drills in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Pacific Fleet started exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

More than 60 vessels, some 35 aircraft and over 11,000 military personnel are taking part in the drills through June 20, the ministry said.

The exercises come after snap drills the Vladivostok-based fleet conducted with more than 25,000 personnel in mid-April in response to its naval infantry brigade's heavy losses in Ukraine in February.

The fleet deploys submarine-launched ballistic missiles, a pillar of Russia's nuclear triad, and is in charge of the northwestern Pacific island chain containing Russian-controlled four islands claimed by Japan.

