Japan Ruling Bloc Cautious about Law Revision over Child Sexual Abuse

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition has been cautious about a law revision proposed by an opposition party to prevent the sexual abuse of children over alleged cases involving the late pop mogul Johnny Kitagawa.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is seeking to revise the child abuse prevention law, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, remain reluctant to do so.

It is unclear whether the law will be revised during the current parliamentary session, set to end on June 21.

Allegations about Kitagawa's sexual abuse against young boys in his talent agency, Johnny & Associates Inc., resurfaced recently after a documentary about him by British broadcaster BBC and complaints by former performers of the agency.

Public pressure mounted on Johnny & Associates to clarify the facts behind the allegations, while criticism grew over its lack of transparency, leading the agency to offer an apology and promise to have a team of outside experts discuss preventive measures.

