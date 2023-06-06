Japan Aims to Increase Hydrogen Supply by Sixfold in 2040

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday revised its basic hydrogen strategy to newly include a goal to expand the country's hydrogen supply by sixfold from current levels to around 12 million tons a year in 2040.

Drawn up in 2017, the basic hydrogen strategy was revised for the first time.

Based on the revised strategy, the government will aim for public-private investments of around 15 trillion yen over the next 15 years.

Taking advantage of technologies where Japan has a competitive edge over others, such as fuel cell and hydrogen production, the government is hoping to simultaneously achieve a carbon-neutral society, a stable supply of energy and economic growth.

"In efforts to capture the global market, the government needs to take concerted action so as not to lag behind in terms of scale and speed," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told Tuesday's meeting of related cabinet ministers where the revised basic hydrogen strategy was adopted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]