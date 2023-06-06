Japan Govt to Enhance Financial Aid for Crime Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to expand financial support for crime victims, including bereaved families, aiming for a substantial hike in state benefits and the establishment of a lawyer system for afflicted people.

The government adopted a draft of the policy at a meeting on Tuesday of the Council for the Promotion of Policies for Crime Victims.

The National Police Agency will take the lead and cooperate with relevant government agencies, including the Justice Ministry, to work out details.

It has been pointed out that current state benefits for crime victims with no income, such as children and housewives, are low.

Last month, a project team of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed that the government significantly increase the basic amount of benefits and make provisional benefit payments early.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]