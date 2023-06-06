Japan Opposition CDP Files Censure Motion against Justice Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan introduced a censure motion Tuesday against Justice Minister Ken Saito to block a vote on a bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law.

The motion, submitted to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, thwarted the ruling coalition's plan to hold a vote on the bill at the house's Judicial Affairs Committee the same day.

Yoshitaka Saito, the CDP's Diet affairs leader in the Upper House, told reporters after the submission that the government's efforts to enact the bill, which will change the rules for detaining and deporting foreigners, are "outrageous."

"A new incident has emerged," he said, regarding allegations that a female doctor at the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau examined foreign detainees while intoxicated. "We want to scrap the bill by gaining public support."

The move to stop the vote attracted support from Wayomi Sandamali, a sister of Sri Lankan woman Wishma, who died in an immigration facility in Nagoya in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]