Global Battle for LNG Seen Continuing: Japan White Paper

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The global battle for liquefied natural gas attributable to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not blow over quickly, but rather drag on, a Japanese government report said Tuesday.

In the annual energy white paper, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting, the government said that the supply-demand structure of the natural gas market drastically changed after Europe boosted LNG imports following the Russian aggression.

European countries which had procured natural gas via pipelines from Russia switched to massive LNG imports from the United States after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This, however, caused supply shortages in Asian nations, major importers of U.S. LNG before the Russian aggression.

As LNG production capacities have been unable to meet a surge in demand, LNG prices may not return to pre-Ukraine war levels before 2030, the report said.

LNG is used as fuel for thermal power generation and as a material for city gas. As of December 2022, electricity and city gas rates for household customers in Japan were around 30 pct and 40 pct higher, respectively, than a year earlier.

