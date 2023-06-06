Ex-Japan Lawmaker GaaSyy Made Over 100 M. Yen on YouTube

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy, who was arrested Sunday for allegedly intimidating celebrities through social media, earned over 100 million yen from videos he posted on YouTube, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department believes that the money was distributed to multiple bank accounts, including one opened in the name of a relative, via a company managing GaaSyy's revenue from his YouTube videos, the sources said. The police raided the company in January.

GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, posted videos on YouTube from February last year until July of the same year, when his channel was suspended.

In December 2021, GaaSyy traveled to the United Arab Emirates after facing financial troubles. He started posting revealing stories about celebrities around February 2022, becoming a well-known YouTuber.

The MPD launched its investigation after receiving complaints from celebrities who were targeted by GaaSyy. In March this year, the police obtained an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of violating the law against violence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]