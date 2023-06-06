Jiji Press to Use Machine Translator for English News Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press will introduce a machine translation system of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, or NICT, to its English news service, the Japanese news agency and partners said Tuesday.

Jiji Press and the partners, namely NICT and Tokyo-based machine translation company Mindword Inc., expect that the system will allow Jiji Press to shorten the time to create English translations of its Japanese news articles and distribute them.

It will be the first time for a Japanese newspaper publisher or a news agency to fully use an automatic translation system to create English-language articles.

The three organizations will also consider providing automatically translated articles to third parties and distributing articles in other languages using the system.

The move is expected to give foreign residents and tourists in Japan better access to news articles about the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]