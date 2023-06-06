Honda's N-Box Remains Japan's Best-Selling Car for 9th Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle remained the best-selling new car in Japan for the ninth straight month in May, selling 13,967 units, industry data showed Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came second and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle was third, both unchanged from the previous month.

The N-Box, which has been praised for its roomy interior, maintained its popularity after a markup in late April.

All six non-minivehicle cars in the top 10 list were Toyota models, including the Prius, which was in fourth place. A minivehicle has an engine displacement of up to 660 cc.

The rankings were based on data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]