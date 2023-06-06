Japan Ruling Party Proposes Votes on LGBT Bills Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday proposed putting three competing bills aimed at promoting understanding of LGBT people to votes at a House of Representatives committee on Friday.

One of the three bills is sponsored by the LDP-led ruling coalition, while the other two are from opposition parties.

Executives of the Lower House Cabinet Committee Tuesday agreed to start deliberations on the three bills Friday. The LDP also proposed the three bills be put to votes Friday.

The committee is highly likely to approve the ruling bloc's version if the three bills are put to votes.

Some members of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan are supportive of Friday's votes, while others call for integrating the three bills.

