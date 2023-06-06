Japan-S. Korea Ties Outweigh Truth Behind Radar Incident: MSDF Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The head of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday that establishing a Japan-South Korea cooperation system for the future at an early date is more important than pursuing the truth behind the 2018 radar lock-on incident.

MSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai made the remarks at a regular news conference after Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, agreed the previous day to hold working-level talks on preventive measures while effectively shelving fact-finding efforts over the incident, in which a South Korean warship allegedly directed a fire control radar at an MSDF patrol plane.

The South Korean Navy's denial of the allegation has made the MSDF suspicious and stop conducting joint drills.

During Monday's meeting, Hamada and Lee also agreed to place priority on strengthening cooperation in dealing with North Korea.

"It's important for Japan, the United States and South Korea to contribute to stability of the region through promoting preventive measures," Sakai said.

