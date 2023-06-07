China, Russia Conduct "Aerial Patrol" over Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing/Seoul, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted a "joint aerial strategic patrol" over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Tuesday, China's National Defense Ministry has said.

According to the Chinese ministry, this was held under the two countries' annual military cooperation schedule.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that it has spotted two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers. Japan's Air-Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to the sightings.

Viewing the move by China and Russia as an obvious heavy-handed display of their forces, the Japanese government through diplomatic channels relayed its strong concern to the two countries.

China and Russia have bolstered their military cooperation, with Tuesday's joint patrol marking the sixth of its kind since 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]