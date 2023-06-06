Japan Mulls Substantial Aid for Chip, Other Strategic Fields

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will consider substantial tax incentives and fiscal spending to facilitate capital spending and plant construction in such strategic fields as semiconductors and storage batteries.

The plan is included in a draft proposal to update the government’s action plan for realizing a virtuous circle of economic growth and wealth redistribution, a major goal for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government aims to adopt an updated action plan in mid-June. “We’ll aim to expand private-sector investment through incentives involving public expenditures,” Kishida said at a government meeting.

The draft proposal calls for establishing a design and manufacturing platform aimed at putting advanced semiconductors into practical use in the 2020s by attracting human resources through cooperation with the United States and Europe.

Other strategic fields include the use of genetic technology and the decentralization of data centers across Japan for the development of generative artificial intelligence.

