Japan to Offer Long-Term Residency to 4th-Gen of Japanese Descent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency plans to launch a new program as early as this year to grant long-term residency to fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent, government sources said Tuesday.

Eligible for long-term residency status, which will allow holders to stay in Japan effectively indefinitely and bring over family members in their home countries, are those who meet requirements including having lived in Japan for at least five years and having a certain level of Japanese-language ability.

In 2018, Japan launched a program to accept fourth-generation people of Japanese descent living in countries including Brazil and Peru aged between 18 and 30 under designated activities status visas, aiming to strengthen its connection with their communities abroad.

Under the program, fourth-generation people are allowed to live in Japan for up to five years without family members. They must receive livelihood support from relatives in Japan, host families or other supporters, including employers.

The envisaged new program will allow such people who lived in Japan for five years under designated activities status visas to gain long-term residency if they have the N2 certificate, the second-highest level in the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test, or equivalent language skills.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]