Japan Enacts Bill to Nationalize Defense Equipment Facilities

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Diet on Wednesday enacted a bill to create a system to nationalize defense equipment production facilities of struggling companies and outsource the operations to other businesses.

The bill, aimed at aiding the defense industry by strengthening product development and production foundations, was passed by a majority vote at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

Besides the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) voted for the bill. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved the bill last month.

If companies find it difficult to maintain their defense-related operations, the state will buy from them factories and other facilities that make equipment deemed indispensable for the Self-Defense Forces. The operations will be outsourced to other companies.

Through the new system, Japan hopes to reduce the burden of initial investments for companies commissioned to take over the operations, in order to maintain the country's development and manufacturing bases for defense equipment.

