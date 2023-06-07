Upper House Rejects Censure Motion against Justice Min. Saito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Councillors on Wednesday voted down a censure motion against Justice Minister Ken Saito submitted by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to block a vote on a bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law.

The Upper House rejected the motion by a majority vote at a plenary meeting, with the ruling coalition as well as some opposition parties, including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, opposing it.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are now poised to get the bill, which calls for revising the rules for detaining and deporting foreigners, enacted later this week.

At the plenary meeting, Masaaki Taniai of Komeito said, "We can never accept a censure motion for the party's (CDP's) maneuvering to delay the deliberation schedule."

Hiroe Makiyama of the CDP said Saito "has failed to fulfill his responsibilities as justice minister and has repeatedly taken actions that deceive the Diet."

