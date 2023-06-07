Nagoya High Court Rejects Retrial over Murder of 1-Yr-Old Boy

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya High Court on Wednesday decided not to grant a retrial to a 56-year-old man who was found guilty over the killing of a 1-year-old boy in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi.

The high court ruled against a retrial for Masaki Tanabe, formerly Masaki Kawase, who completed his 17-year prison term for the murder of the boy in Toyokawa, Aichi, in July 2002.

The defense side's claims were not enough to raise reasonable doubts over the factual findings included in the final court judgement, Presiding Judge Mihoko Tanabe said.

Voicing dissatisfaction over the latest decision, attorney Masahiro Goto, the leader of the defense team, said that his side will prepare to file an appeal.

"While we have a tough road ahead of us, we cannot give up just now," Goto said.

