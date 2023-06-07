Japan Welfare Applications Up for 3rd Straight Year in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Public welfare benefit applications in Japan increased for the third consecutive year in fiscal 2022, apparently reflecting the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and price hikes, a government report showed Wednesday.

The number of such applications rose 6.9 pct from the previous year to 245,686 in the year that ended in March, the welfare ministry said in the preliminary report.

In March alone, the number of applications was up 23.7 pct from a year before to 24,493, growing for three months in a row.

The monthly number of households on welfare came to 1,647,341, up by 4,515 from a year earlier.

Of the households on welfare, excluding those for which welfare payments were suspended, 55.6 pct were those with only elderly members, and 15.6 pct were classified as other, including the unemployed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]