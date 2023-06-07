LDP Panel Seeks Tax Hikes for Defense Boost "No Earlier than '25"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--A special committee of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose that the government start raising taxes to finance higher defense spending "no earlier than 2025," compared against "an appropriate time in or after 2024" under the current plan, it was learned Wednesday.

According to an outline of its draft proposal, the special committee plans to ask the government to secure nontax revenues to delay the timing of starting the tax hike.

The special committee, chaired by LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, has been discussing ways to secure nontax revenues for the country's plan to boost defense expenditures.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the committee decided to leave the handling of the proposal up to Hagiuda.

The draft proposal suggests that if economic growth and other factors push up the country's tax revenue and leave part of its budget unused, the government should utilize the unused funds for defense spending.

