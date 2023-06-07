Japan Sees Moderate Rise in COVID-19 Cases: Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan is rising moderately a month after the country downgraded the novel coronavirus disease to a lower-risk infectious disease category in early May, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

The average number of COVID-19 patients reported by designated medical institutions across the country rose to 3.63 per institution in the week that began on May 22 from 2.63 in the week that began on May 8.

"We will continue to closely monitor the infection situation," Matsuno told a press conference.

The government lowered the status of COVID-19 from Category II to Category V under the infectious disease law on May 8.

