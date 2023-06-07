Arrested Ex-Lawmaker GaaSyy Claims He Was Unaware of Criminality

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy, who was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening celebrities on social media including YouTube, has suggested that he was unaware of the criminality of his actions, investigative sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, has admitted during police questioning that he said in YouTube videos that he would expose everything the celebrities did. At the same time, he has claimed that he did not think what he was doing could amount to a crime.

GaaSyy has not signed a confession statement, and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the background of the case, the sources said.

GaaSyy began posting revealing stories about celebrities around February 2022, after moving to the United Arab Emirates in December 2021. He kept posting videos on YouTube until July 2022, earning more than 100 million yen.

In March, the MPD obtained an arrest warrant for him on several charges, including a suspected violation of the law against violence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]