130,000 Japan My Number Accounts Linked to Family Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital minister Taro Kono said Wednesday that there have been about 130,000 cases of bank accounts linked to My Number personal identification numbers for receiving public benefits being registered for payments to family members, housemates or others.

Kono also told a virtual press conference that 748 cases have been confirmed in which people registered My Number-linked bank accounts for receiving benefits to other people by mistake.

Those cases were found after the Digital Agency looked at some 54 million My Number-linked bank accounts registered to receive public benefits.

The agency will ask people to register their own bank accounts to receive public benefits if their current accounts are linked to family members or others.

It will also request by mail that the holders of accounts mistakenly linked to other people take steps to correct the status.

