46 Correction Officers Reprimanded for Bad Behavior toward Inmates

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry said Wednesday that it has confirmed a total of 122 cases of inappropriate behavior toward inmates at 14 correctional facilities, such as kicking the door of a cell, and reprimanded 46 officers involved in the cases.

Of the officers, 15 received admonitions or warnings, and 31 were given verbal instructions.

"We'll work hard to eradicate inappropriate treatment (of inmates,)" Justice Minister Ken Saito told a press conference on the day.

The cases of inappropriate behavior were found in a ministry survey of 257 correctional facilities, including prisons, across the country that was conducted following the revelation of a case in which officers at Nagoya Prison in the city of Miyoshi, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, allegedly used violence against inmates.

According to the ministry and other sources, admonitions were given to three officers--a senior prison officer at Kitakyushu Medical Prison and two officers at Kyoto Prison and Okayama Prison.

