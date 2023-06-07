NHK’s Online Biz Expansion Scares Rival Media Organizations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Newspaper publishers and commercial broadcasters in Japan voiced their concerns over public broadcaster NHK’s unlimited online business expansion on Wednesday.

At an expert panel meeting held by the communications ministry, a senior official of the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association complained that explanations provided by NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., about the scope of its online business were “vague” and demanded that the scope be narrowed down.

The panel has been discussing whether NHK’s online operations, currently a supplementary service, should be allowed to be an essential business.

NHK has explained that it will limit its online operations to a level that can offer as much utility as broadcasting does.

At the meeting, a Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association official called on the panel to refrain from drawing up its report on the matter this summer, saying, “NHK has failed to respond to the question about why its online operations should be made essential.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]