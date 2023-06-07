Japan Vows to End Crisis-Mode Pandemic Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government unveiled Wednesday a plan to end its crisis-mode spending structure introduced to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and focus again on restoring fiscal health.

The government will bring spending back to normal, it said in a draft of an annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines that was presented at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The draft said the government will work to prevent the crisis-mode spending from lasting longer than necessary or becoming the norm.

It also seeks to review local governments' spending structures and examine the effects of state subsidies provided to help them fight the pandemic.

Kishida told the meeting that the government "will promote economic and fiscal reform steadily" under the guidelines that he said will be adopted in mid-June.

